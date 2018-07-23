हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
OnePlus expands offline footprint in India

The Shenzen-based company plans to open more than 10 new offline touchpoints across India along with an R&D centre this year.

New Delhi: With India becoming the second headquarters for OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker on Monday announced new retail stores, to be open in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata on July 28.

By increasing offline stores and service centres, OnePlus aims to improve customer experience in the country, the company said in a statement.

The Shenzen-based company plans to open more than 10 new offline touchpoints across India along with an R&D centre this year.

"We are looking to increase our focus on offline to reach out to the large majority of the Indian market that prefer touch-and-feel stores for experience before purchase. However, we will continue to be a digital-first brand," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

OnePlus opened their first offline store in Bengaluru as "OnePlus Experience Store" last year.

Tags:
OnePlusOnePlus second headquartersOnePlus IndiaOnePlus retail stores

