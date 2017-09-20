close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ONGC strikes 'good' offshore oil, gas find: Sources

The Mumbai High field annually produces oil and natural gas of about 9 million to 10 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 12:53
ONGC strikes &#039;good&#039; offshore oil, gas find: Sources

New Delhi: The latest discovery of India`s largest oil explorer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, to the west of its Mumbai High offshore fields is estimated to hold in-place reserves of about 20 million tonnes, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Mumbai High field annually produces oil and natural gas of about 9 million to 10 million tonnes of oil equivalent. The company discovered hydrocarbon reserves west of Mumbai High at well WO 24-3 in July.

ONGC tested nine zones in the well, the two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"One zone alone yielded more than 3,000 barrels per day of oil and there are deeper zones where oil and gas both are encountered," said one of the sources.

"It is a large discovery going by Indian standards and is in a different play than discoveries made in the neighbouring Mumbai High fields," the source said.

Shares in ONGC recovered losses after Reuters reported the news, trading at a three-month high of Rs 170.9 (USD 2.65).

ONGC informed the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), the upstream advisory arm of the federal oil ministry, about the latest discovery earlier this month.

ONGC now plans to drill appraisal wells to determine the size of the new find`s recoverable reserves, the sources said.

ONGC is struggling to ramp up its output as most of its production comes from mature fields.

"It is a good discovery and gives ONGC further hope. This has opened up a new area for exploration around Mumbai High," the second of the sources said.

An ONGC spokesman declined to comment on the potential for the discovery.

TAGS

ONGCONGC Mumbai High fieldsDGHONGC discoveryoilnatural gas

From Zee News

Companies

M&M to acquire Turkish tractor, foundry firms for Rs 73...

Oil set for strongest Q3 since 2004, Iraq hints at OPEC extension
International Business

Oil set for strongest Q3 since 2004, Iraq hints at OPEC ext...

Telecom stocks tumble up to 7.4%; RIL hits record high as Trai slashes IUC
Markets

Telecom stocks tumble up to 7.4%; RIL hits record high as T...

Companies

L&T bags Rs 1,700 crore crude oil pipeline contract in...

SC orders Unitech to pay litigation cost to home buyers
Real Estate

SC orders Unitech to pay litigation cost to home buyers

Diageo sees impact on sales from Indian highway liquor ban
Companies

Diageo sees impact on sales from Indian highway liquor ban

Call connect rate cut to benefit new player only: Telcos
Companies

Call connect rate cut to benefit new player only: Telcos

Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Mittal, Vinod Khosla in Forbes 100 Greatest Living Business Minds
Companies

Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Mittal, Vinod Khosla in Forbes 100 Grea...

Tata Steel, ThyssenKrupp agree to merge European operations
Companies

Tata Steel, ThyssenKrupp agree to merge European operations

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video