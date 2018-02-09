हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ONGC third-quarter profit rises 15%, but misses expectations

India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, but missed analysts' expectations.

Reuters| Updated: Feb 09, 2018, 18:25 PM IST
Comments |
ONGC third-quarter profit rises 15%, but misses expectations

India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, but missed analysts' expectations.

Standalone net profit rose to Rs 5,015 crore in the three months ended December 31, from Rs 4,352 crore a year earlier, the state-run company said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 6,146 crore, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue from its offshore segment was up 14 percent to Rs 15,921 crore.

Tags:
ONGCONGC resultsquarter
Next
Story

Mahindra & Mahindra third-quarter profit up over 12%, beats estimate

Trending