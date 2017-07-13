close
Online recruitment activities in the month of June registered 11 per cent year-on-year growth, led by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, according to a report.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 18:23
Online recruitment activities register 11% increase in June: Report

New Delhi: Online recruitment activities in the month of June registered 11 per cent year-on-year growth, led by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, according to a report.

"India is on the brink of a major transformation owing to several economic reforms and digital disruption over the last few months. The Monster Employment Index for June has captured this sentiment reporting 11 per cent year-on-year growth.

"It was majorly driven by BFSI sector, making Mumbai (up 15 per cent) the only metro to have exhibited a double-digit annual growth," Sanjay Modi, Managing Director, Monster.com, Asia Pacific and Middle-East, said.

The implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) was a progressive step and was likely to have an encouraging impact on the job market nudging the overall growth, he said.

"Among top growth sectors, BFSI-led long-term growth chart with a 44 per cent year-on-year growth, followed by home appliances (up 34 per cent). The consumer goods/ fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), food and packaged food industry witnessed a surge of 33 per cent in June 2017 from 27 per cent in May 2017," Monster.com`s employment index, a monthly gauge of the country`s online job demand, noted.

City-wise data shows that among metros, Kolkata (up 40 per cent) continued to lead the long-term growth even in June 2017. 

Mumbai (up 15 per cent) was the only city to exhibit double-digit annual growth, Hyderabad at 5 per cent, Bangalore was up by 3 per cent, while annual growth trend in Chennai (down 12 per cent) exhibited the steepest decline.

"Online hiring activity in Delhi-NCR matched the year-ago level. Baroda (up 36 per cent) followed by Ahmedabad (up 20 per cent) recorded the steepest year-on-year growth," the report said.

 

