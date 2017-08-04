close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Online recruitment activity rise 13% in July: Monster

Online recruitment activity registered a 13 percent increase in July over the year-ago period, the highest growth recorded in 2017, says a survey.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 15:13
Online recruitment activity rise 13% in July: Monster

New Delhi: Online recruitment activity registered a 13 percent increase in July over the year-ago period, the highest growth recorded in 2017, says a survey.

The Monster Employment Index for last month stood at 274, up 13 percent from around 243 in July 2016, registering the second consecutive month of increase and the highest so far this year.

"India is on the verge of transformation due to digital disruption and implementation of GST as a major economic reform. This has led to a positive trend in online recruitment activity," Monster.Com, APAC & Middle-East MD Sanjay Modi said adding that the July index has captured this sentiment.

Of the 27 industry sectors monitored by the index, 19 saw increased demand. Home Appliance sector led all monitored industry groups charting a 49 percent growth over last year, followed by banking/ financial Services, insurance (BFSI)(up 43 percent).

"BFSI sector has moved to a higher growth trajectory owing to digital disruption. However, e-recruitment in manufacturing has continued to be significantly below the corresponding period a year-ago. This necessitates strong policy impetus to develop manufacturing sector," he added.

Meanwhile, online recruitment activity in e-commerce sector weakened last month as demand eased one percent below the year-ago level.

In terms of occupation, online demand exceeded the July 2016 level in 12 of the 13 occupation groups monitored by the index. Sales and business development professionals saw the steepest annual growth (up 29 percent) in July.

City-wise, e-recruitment activity exceeded the year-ago level in 11 of the 13 cities monitored by the index.

Kolkata (up 45 percent) registered the steepest annual growth in hiring. Among other major cities, Mumbai (up 12 percent) was the only city to exhibit double-digit annual growth rate, while Chennai was down two percent and Delhi-NCR (down four percent), the report said.

 

TAGS

Online recruitment activityMonster Employment Indexdigital disruptionimplementation of GSTonline recruitment activity

From Zee News

6-month maternity leave to help more women seek jobs: Government
Companies

6-month maternity leave to help more women seek jobs: Gover...

FM Jaitley announces Bharat-22 ETF; sectoral cap set at 20%
Markets

FM Jaitley announces Bharat-22 ETF; sectoral cap set at 20%

Air India delays payment of July salaries
Companies

Air India delays payment of July salaries

GST Council may finalise e-way rules, fix anomalies tomorrow
Economy

GST Council may finalise e-way rules, fix anomalies tomorro...

No plans to make external investigator&#039;s report public: Infosys
Companies

No plans to make external investigator's report public...

Sebi order: Jignesh Shah says no violations; alleges conspiracy
Markets

Sebi order: Jignesh Shah says no violations; alleges conspi...

COAI seeks equal rules, spectrum road map in new telecom policy
Companies

COAI seeks equal rules, spectrum road map in new telecom po...

Google Play Store to rank apps based on performance
Technology

Google Play Store to rank apps based on performance

Companies

Government to sell up to 25% stake in 4 defence PSUs via IP...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video