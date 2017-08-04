Online recruitment activity rise 13% in July: Monster

New Delhi: Online recruitment activity registered a 13 percent increase in July over the year-ago period, the highest growth recorded in 2017, says a survey.

The Monster Employment Index for last month stood at 274, up 13 percent from around 243 in July 2016, registering the second consecutive month of increase and the highest so far this year.

"India is on the verge of transformation due to digital disruption and implementation of GST as a major economic reform. This has led to a positive trend in online recruitment activity," Monster.Com, APAC & Middle-East MD Sanjay Modi said adding that the July index has captured this sentiment.

Of the 27 industry sectors monitored by the index, 19 saw increased demand. Home Appliance sector led all monitored industry groups charting a 49 percent growth over last year, followed by banking/ financial Services, insurance (BFSI)(up 43 percent).

"BFSI sector has moved to a higher growth trajectory owing to digital disruption. However, e-recruitment in manufacturing has continued to be significantly below the corresponding period a year-ago. This necessitates strong policy impetus to develop manufacturing sector," he added.

Meanwhile, online recruitment activity in e-commerce sector weakened last month as demand eased one percent below the year-ago level.

In terms of occupation, online demand exceeded the July 2016 level in 12 of the 13 occupation groups monitored by the index. Sales and business development professionals saw the steepest annual growth (up 29 percent) in July.

City-wise, e-recruitment activity exceeded the year-ago level in 11 of the 13 cities monitored by the index.

Kolkata (up 45 percent) registered the steepest annual growth in hiring. Among other major cities, Mumbai (up 12 percent) was the only city to exhibit double-digit annual growth rate, while Chennai was down two percent and Delhi-NCR (down four percent), the report said.