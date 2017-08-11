close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Over 1.62 lakh companies deregistered till July 12: Govt

The response was to a query on whether there is an increase in the closure of bogus private limited companies especially those which had barely done business in the previous years but only taking loans and giving advances and creating money entries.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 16:16

New Delhi: More than 1.62 lakh companies not carrying out business for long have been deregistered, with Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad together accounting for nearly half of such firms, the government told Parliament on Friday.

The response was to a query on whether there is an increase in the closure of bogus private limited companies especially those which had barely done business in the previous years but only taking loans and giving advances and creating money entries.

"The term bogus company is not defined under the Companies Act. However, Registrars of Companies (RoCs) have removed 1,62,618 companies from the register of the companies as of July 12, 2017 after following the due process under Section 248 of the Companies Act," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Section 248 provides powers to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to remove the name of a company from the register on various grounds, including that the entity was not carrying out any business for two preceding financial years.

Out of the 1,62,618 companies that have been struck off the register, a total of 76,451 firms were cancelled by RoCs of Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad put together.

Individually, RoC (Mumbai) has cancelled registration of 33,000 companies, RoC (Delhi) 22,863 and RoC (Hyderabad) 20,588 firms, Meghwal said.

Further, RoC (Chennai) removed the names of 12,133 firms, RoC (Bengaluru) 11,286 and RoC (Pune) 10,083, RoC (Ahmedabad) 9,625 and RoC (Kolkata) 8,078, he added.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said 37,000 shell companies indulging in tax evasion had been detected and more than three lakh firms were under the scanner for suspicious dealings, post demonetisation.

"The government has cancelled registration of over 1 lakh companies in a single stroke and more than 37,000 shell firms have been identified for strong action," he had said.

In a separate query, Meghwal said that the ministry has taken action against five unregistered companies -- Krishi Vipran Vikas Ltd, Bhagya Laxmi Financial Pvt Ltd, Natraj Finance, Webtern India Pvt Ltd, and Tanishka Infotech Pvt Ltd -- in the last three years.

In another reply, Meghwal said that the ministry has not received any communication for setting-up of central institution to check the fraudulent activities of chit funds/ multi-level marketing companies.

TAGS

Companies deregistrationCompanies ActSection 248Tanishka Infotech Pvt LtdMinistry of State for Corporate AffairsRegistrar of Companies

From Zee News

Economy

Air India divestment announcement well thought out: Economi...

Bank of Baroda Q1 net halves at Rs 203 crore on higher provisioning
Companies

Bank of Baroda Q1 net halves at Rs 203 crore on higher prov...

Economy

GST won't put any pressure on GDP growth, says Rangara...

Economy

Telecom's share in NPAs up, Jio triggered tariff cut:...

Amazon looks to new food technology for home delivery
Technology

Amazon looks to new food technology for home delivery

Economy

Economic survey flags trade deficit, rising anti-globalisat...

Bill Gates offers $350 million for Tanzania&#039;s development
International Business

Bill Gates offers $350 million for Tanzania's developm...

Economy

Economic Survey warns against spate of farm loan waivers

Economy

Visa, re-skilling key challenges for IT industry: Economic...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video