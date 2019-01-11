हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KSR College

Over 1500 make pongal dish to re-create Jio logo, set world record

Tiruchencode: Students and staff of KSR College, Tiruchencode came together to celebrate Pongal in a unique way on Friday. Over 1500 women gathered in the premise of the college and prepared the traditional Pongal dish to attempt a world record. Pongal dish was presented in a way that it created the logo of the popular telecommunication service provider – Jio.

Pongal festival is one of the biggest festival of the state, celebrated across religions and communities.

“This year we decided to come together as a community and celebrate the festival. Jio agreed to support us in this initiative and the whole student community is very excited about this attempt. With seamless 4G connectivity, Jio is already a big part of people’s life here,” said Lion Dr. K.S.Rangasamy, Chairman- KSR Educational Institutions.

The record was attempted in the presence of Jio representatives, Chairman, Lion Dr. K.S. Rangasamy and Vice chairman, Mr Srinivasan of KSR Educational Institutions and Mr Rahiman, Chief Adjudicator of Unique World Records.

