close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Over 40 Delhi McDonald's outlets suspend operations on expiry of licence

Over 40 McDonald`s restaurants in the national capital will remain shut from Thursday because of expiry of licences, a company official said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 18:25
Over 40 Delhi McDonald&#039;s outlets suspend operations on expiry of licence

New Delhi: Over 40 McDonald`s restaurants in the national capital will remain shut from Thursday because of expiry of licences, a company official said.

"It`s correct around 40 restaurants have temporarily suspended operations in the city of Delhi from today morning," Vikram Bakshi, Director of Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL) told IANS. 

CPRL is a 50:50 joint venture between Bakshi and McDonald`s. The company manages 55 such restaurants.

Asked how many employees will get impacted due to this decision, he said: "As this is a temporary shut down, all our employees working in these restaurants shall be retained." He said the decision had been taken by the board of CPRL. Around 1,700 employees are said to have been affected.

"The Eating House Licenses of a number of McDonald`s restaurants in Delhi have expired. The Board of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited (McDonald`s licensee in North and East India) is working to obtain the required licenses. Pending this, CPRL is temporarily suspending the operations of the affected restaurants," McDonald`s India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused due to the closure, the company said its greatest concern "is always for our customers and employees, and we are committed to doing what it takes to ensure compliance."

"It`s our understanding that CPRL has notified the key affected stakeholders including employees, landlords and suppliers before the temporary suspension started on June 28. India continues to be an important market for McDonald`s and we are committed to working with CPRL to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the statement added.

Bakshi was ousted from CPRL as its managing director in 2013 and is involved in litigation with McDonald`s.

Some McDonald outlets that IANS visited were shut down. However, the one in Connaught Place N block was doing business as usual with the employees expressing unawareness about why other outlets had been shut.

TAGS

McDonaldConnaught Plaza RestaurantsCPRLburger chain

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

RBI to remain open on July 1 to facilitate transactions
Markets

RBI to remain open on July 1 to facilitate transactions

Bankers pull off largest stressed asset resolution with Rs 16,189-crore UltraTech-JP Cement deal
Companies

Bankers pull off largest stressed asset resolution with Rs...

Dhirubhai enjoyed more in creating wealth for masses: Anil Ambani
Companies

Dhirubhai enjoyed more in creating wealth for masses: Anil...

Don&#039;t skip midnight GST launch tomorrow, FM Arun Jaitley urges Opposition
Economy

Don't skip midnight GST launch tomorrow, FM Arun Jaitl...

Companies

McDonald's shuts 43 outlets in Delhi as eating license...

Gold gets extra lustre, climbs for third day
Bullion

Gold gets extra lustre, climbs for third day

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video