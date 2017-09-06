close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 18:22
Patanjali ad targeting HUL soap brands stopped by HC

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court has asked Patanajali Ayurved not to air its toilet soap advertisement which allegedly attacked soap brands of Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

HUL has obtained an ad-interum injunction against the advertisement.

The order was passed by Justice KR Shriram.

The matter will be heard by the court on September 18.

Even from the digital platforms such as YouTube, the advertisement has been removed.

The advertisment allegedly mocks names of HUL soap brands such Lux, Lifebuoy, Pears and Dove.

In FY17, Patanjali Ayurved contributed Rs 9,634 crore to its turnover, while Divya Pharmacy that manufactures ayurvedic medicines had clocked Rs 870 crore sales.

During the fiscal, Patanjali ghee had a business of Rs 1,467 crore and oral care brand Dant Kanti Rs 940 crore. Its personal care brand Keshkanti had sales of Rs 825 crore and herbal soap Rs 574 crore.

