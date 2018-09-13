Patanjali launches cow milk, mineral water bottle and range of frozen vegetables

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Thursday forayed into dairy, mineral water and frozen vegetable segment by launching five products range.

Patanjali's dairy products include cow milk, curd, chach and paneer. Frozen vegetables range include peas, mix veg, sweet corn and potato finger. Other segments include cattle feed and feed supplements, solar panels and Divya Jal.

Ramdev said that Patanjali's cow milk would be cheaper than other established brands by Rs 2. The company would also introduce milk and allied products in tetra packs, he added.

The company already retails cow ghee and cow whole milk powder.

The Haridwar-based company has done well in the last financial year and expects to perform better in the current fiscal.

In January this year, Patanjali Ayurved has forayed into e-commerce for its FMCG items, partnering major players in the space, including Amazon and Flipkart. It has partnered eight players, including Grofers, Shopclues, BigBasket, 1mg, PaytmMall and Netmeds, through which its entire range of products was made available online.

With PTI Inputs