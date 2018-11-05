Patanjali Sanskar, Astha and Livefit: Ramdev launches new brands of clothes, inaugurates showroom in Delhi

New Delhi: Yoga Guru Ramdev on Monday launched Patanjali Paridhan - a store with a range of apparels and accessories - in New Delhi on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

The showroom, with more than 3000 varieties of men`s, women`s and kids opened at Netaji Subhash Place. The new range have been inaugurated under three brands: `Livefit`, `Aastha` and `Sanskar`.

Ramdev tweeted:

Let’s don the ‘Swadeshi Gaurav’. Get these three Patanjali Paridhan products (1 Jeans & 2 T-Shirts) worth Rs 7000 in only Rs 1100 in this festive season. Join our Swadeshi movement to end the loot of multinational companies pic.twitter.com/EGbEdmtX87 — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) November 5, 2018

Patanjali Paridhan will be offering 25 percent discount on the products over the coming five days.

Spokesperson of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, SK Tijarawala, tweeted:

"From coat to langot (loincloth), jeans to Indian kurta-pyjama and sarees, every attire of the Indian culture would be available here," he told media at the event.Ramdev said the aim was to make people of India get rid of foreign products and shift to `Swadeshi` (Made in India) goods manufactured by Patanjali,” Tijarawala had earlier said.

In September, Patanjali Ayurved forayed into dairy, mineral water and frozen vegetable segment by launching five products range.

Patanjali's dairy products include cow milk, curd, chach and paneer. Frozen vegetables range include peas, mix veg, sweet corn and potato finger. Other segments include cattle feed and feed supplements, solar panels and Divya Jal.