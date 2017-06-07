close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pay cashless traffic fines on Paytm now

Mobile payment and commerce platform Paytm on Wednesday launched a convenient mode on its platform for payment of traffic fines.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 19:50
Pay cashless traffic fines on Paytm now

New Delhi: Mobile payment and commerce platform Paytm on Wednesday launched a convenient mode on its platform for payment of traffic fines.

The service is currently live in Mumbai, Pune and Vijayawada and will be expanded to other cities soon.

Vehicle owners can now log on to Paytm, tap on `Traffic Challan`, enter their vehicle number and after verifying the details, proceed to pay the challan (fine), the company said in a statement. 

A digital invoice will be generated and the customer`s surrendered documents will be dispatched via postal service by the police department.

"Traffic challan payments in India largely happen at select counters and in cash. We are glad to partner with the state traffic police departments to enable challan payments on the go," said Kiran Vasireddy, Senior Vice President-Paytm, in a statement.

TAGS

mobile paymentPaytmTraffic finesTraffic challanPolice department

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Indian M&E sector to clock over Rs 291,000 crore by 202...
Companies

Indian M&E sector to clock over Rs 291,000 crore by 202...

Committed to 6.5-8.5% revenue growth: Infosys COO
Companies

Committed to 6.5-8.5% revenue growth: Infosys COO

Govt okays kharif MSP; decision secret amid farmers protest
Economy

Govt okays kharif MSP; decision secret amid farmers protest

Sensex gives thumbs up to RBI rate hold, monsoon forecast
Markets

Sensex gives thumbs up to RBI rate hold, monsoon forecast

Farm loan waivers increase risk of fiscal slippages, higher inflation: RBI
Economy

Farm loan waivers increase risk of fiscal slippages, higher...

RBI cuts provisions, risk weights to make home loans cheaper
Real Estate

RBI cuts provisions, risk weights to make home loans cheape...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video