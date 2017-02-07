Paypal more than doubles paid maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks

New Delhi: Online payments firm Paypal on Tuesday became one of those rare companies to extend its paid maternity leave to 26 weeks or six months.

With this paid leave policies for its employees in India, Paypal enhances the leave period by more than double from the previous 12 weeks.

The company also doubled its paternity leave from 5 days to 10 days.

Along with these two policies, the company has also introduced paid adoption leave of 16 weeks for its women employees, while the paternity policy has been adjusted to include adoption leave within its mandate, PayPal said in a release issued here.

The extended caregiving leave policies are effective from January 1, 2017.

"We believe that fostering an open, diverse and innovation-driven culture is essential for our employees to be at their creative best. As part of this effort, our extended caregiving policies not only enable women to come back to work after having children, but also offer a supportive, family-friendly environment for both parents," PayPal Director, Human Resources, Jayanthi Vaidyanathan said.

Besides, enabling an inclusive workplace also includes helping fathers spend more time with their newborn children and the enhanced paternity leave, along with the newly introduced adoption leave policy, reflects the company's understanding of the evolving family dynamics among its employees, she added.

With PTI Inputs