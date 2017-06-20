close
Paytm introduces zero cancellation-handling fees for flight tickets

Paytm has waived off cancellation-handling fee for flight tickets booked on its platform.Customers cancelling flight tickets booked on Paytm will only be charged a cancellation fee from their respective airline and no additional handling or processing fee.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 18:19
Paytm introduces zero cancellation-handling fees for flight tickets

New Delhi: Paytm has waived off cancellation-handling fee for flight tickets booked on its platform.Customers cancelling flight tickets booked on Paytm will only be charged a cancellation fee from their respective airline and no additional handling or processing fee.Most online travel sites in India charge a cancellation-handling fee when a customer requests ticket cancellation.

This fee is typically charged on a per passenger basis and is applicable even if cancellation is requested several weeks ahead of the travel date."This is a first-of-its-kind initiative among the leading online travel sites in India. We believe in having policies that enable us to protect the best interests of our customers and zero cancellation-handling fee is just another step in this direction," said VP Paytm, Abhishek Rajan.

Paytm is the first horizontal major to enter into Travel business, a domain that has hitherto been dominated by vertical players. In recent months, Paytm has witnessed exponential growth in travel with more than 10 million tickets sold in FY 2017.The company recently announced that it has become the country`s largest player (after IRCTC) for selling online rail tickets. This year, the company is aiming to be the country`s largest destination for all travel booking needs.

