Paytm Mall helps sellers to become GST-compliant

Mumbai: Online retailer Paytm Mall on Friday said it has launched a comprehensive seller assistance programme to help merchants on its platform to become GST-compliant.

It also claimed that over 70 percent active merchants on its platform are ready for the tax reform.

The company is supporting sellers get access to Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) numbers, simplifying the process of owning multiple GSTNs across states, it said in a statement.

Also, over 90 million products are mapped to HSN codes in preparation for the new tax slabs, Paytm said.

"We have implemented GST-compliance measures across our supply chain in advance to ensure quick and efficient delivery of items ordered on Paytm mall.

"Our seller platform is also GST-ready and will shift to the new tax structures instantly post launch," Paytm Mall's Chief Operating Officer Amit Sinha said.

Paytm Mall is also offering third-party experts on its seller services platform to facilitate tax-compliance ahead of the GST launch, and has conducted several offline camps and online workshops to educate sellers about the new tax regime.

For the compliance, it has partnered with ClearTax which will offer GSP and ASP to its merchants. The company also has a dedicated GST help desk to facilitate direct communication with merchants.

To empower local shopkeepers, it is working to add their catalogue online for better product discovery.

It will provide the shops with Paytm Mall QR Code, which the consumers will be able to scan to browse their products and place an order thereby creating a smoother experience, the company said.

In order to clear the existing stocks, the online retailers two days ago launched a pre-GST sale featuring 6,000 retailers across over 500 brands.