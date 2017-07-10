close
Paytm Mall set to hire 2,000 employees in 2017 to scale biz

Online shopping platform Paytm Mall is set to hire nearly 2,000 new personnel across various business and tech roles to effectively scale its operations.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 16:06
Paytm Mall set to hire 2,000 employees in 2017 to scale biz

Mumbai: Online shopping platform Paytm Mall is set to hire nearly 2,000 new personnel across various business and tech roles to effectively scale its operations.

The shopping platform is under the wing of Paytm Ecommerce, a recently incorporated separate entity by the parent company One97 Communications, to address the potential in online commerce, Paytm said in a statement here.

Further, Paytm has moved over 800 personnel actively involved in the growth of its e-commerce business from One97 Communications to the newly incorporated Paytm Mall.

Paytm Mall recently raised USD 200 million from SAIF Partners and Alibaba Group Holdings to grow its business.

The firm has put together a team with diverse set of experiences and skill sets to handle key roles, it said. The team will continue overseeing various categories across the company.

"We will make the largest selection of products available to customers on their smartphone, while empowering brands and local shopkeepers to sell online and offline with equal ease," Paytm Mall's Chief Operating Officer Amit Sinha said in the statement.

Paytm Mall is also scaling its partner network by adding another 3,000 Paytm agents to its existing workforce as it goes deeper into tier II and tier III cities, digitising catalogues of neighbourhood shopkeepers and trusted brands, it said.

It will leverage mobile technology to make its wide retail inventory available to customers while helping retailers reach out to a wider set of customers around them.

TAGS

Paytm MallPaytmPaytm EcommerceOne97 CommunicationsAlibaba Group Holdings

