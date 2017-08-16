close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Paytm Mall to invest $5 mn to address shopkeepers' needs

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce, on Wednesday said it will support its shopkeepers to take on online retailers and will invest up to USD 5 million to address the needs of its partner retailers.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 14:46

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce, on Wednesday said it will support its shopkeepers to take on online retailers and will invest up to USD 5 million to address the needs of its partner retailers.

"We will continue engaging with our partnered retailers to build our inclusion programme and enhance their businesses. This will create new jobs and further support our nation," chief operating officer of Paytm Mall Amit Sinha said in a statement.

Paytm Mall has also introduced a retailer inclusion programme, under which the company will invest USD 5 million and has set up a dedicated team of 500 personnel to address the unique needs of these retailers, he said.

This team acts as a direct link between the company and its partner retailers, who meet them on a regular basis to receive their feedback, understand their challenges and offer necessary support for their growth.

Paytm Mall aims to become the technology partner of retailers and brands, enabling them to set up stores online.

It expects that through technology, shopkeepers can leverage the power of mobile and generate additional sales through the Paytm Mall platform to increase their business.

The company would also facilitate access to working capital loans, a major pain-point for every small retailer and play a critical role in their growth plans, it said.

TAGS

Paytm MallPaytm EcommerceOnline retailersAmit Sinha

From Zee News

Markets regain momentum; Sensex zooms over 300 points, Nifty inches closer to 9,900-mark
Markets

Markets regain momentum; Sensex zooms over 300 points, Nift...

Sebi eases rules for lenders buying stake in distressed companies
Companies

Sebi eases rules for lenders buying stake in distressed com...

Gold price drops below Rs 30,000-mark, silver plunges Rs 800
Bullion

Gold price drops below Rs 30,000-mark, silver plunges Rs 80...

NSE launches seamless filing sys for info related to auditors
Markets

NSE launches seamless filing sys for info related to audito...

Companies

Govt stake in EIL down to 54.17%, corners Rs 659 crore buyb...

Companies

Tata Power's Q1 output recorded at 12.4 bn units

International Business

Charlottesville fallout: Six business leaders quit Trump pa...

Economy

Cabinet approves new metro rail policy

&#039;Most professionals in India curious about new opportunities&#039;
Companies

'Most professionals in India curious about new opportu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video