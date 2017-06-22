Petrol, diesel price for 22 June 2017: Check out the rates here

New Delhi: India has joined the league of select countries like the US and Australia where fuel prices are revised on a daily basis.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices will be revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Rates will vary from city to city as well as from petrol pump to petrol pump with Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) deciding to follow a marginal differential pricing.

Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 22 June 2017 (Price as per IOC)

Petrol price daily revision

Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd June 2017)

Metros Prices New Delhi 64.44 Kolkata 67.21 Mumbai 75.68 Chennai 66.93

Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd June 2017)

State Capitals Prices Agartala 60.76 Aizwal 60.90 Ambala 64.06 Bangalore 68.82 Bhopal 71.69 Bhubhaneswar 64.40 Chandigarh 64.64 Dehradun 69.02 Gandhinagar 66.20 Gangtok 67.50 Guwahati 67.27 Hyderabad 68.46 Imphal 62.88 Itanagar 60.97 Jaipur 67.19 Jammu 66.47 Kohima 63.18 Lucknow 67.63 Panjim 58.52 Patna 67.30 Pondicherry 63.13 Port Blair 55.71 Raipur 65.86 Ranchi 67.00 Shillong 63.95 Shimla 65.38 Srinagar 69.22 Trivandrum 68.37 Silvasa 62.87

Diesel price daily revision

Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd June 2017)

Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals (Rs/Litre Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd June 2017)

State Capitals Prices Agartala 60.76 Aizwal 60.90 Ambala 64.06 Bangalore 68.82 Bhopal 71.69 Bhubhaneswar 64.40 Chandigarh 64.64 Dehradun 69.02 Gandhinagar 66.20 Gangtok 67.50 Guwahati 67.27 Hyderabad 68.46 Imphal 62.88 Itanagar 60.97 Jaipur 67.19 Jammu 66.47 Jullunder 69.34 Kohima 63.18 Lucknow 67.63 Panjim 58.52 Patna 67.30 Pondicherry 63.13 Port Blair 55.71 Raipur 65.86 Ranchi 67.00 Shillong 63.95 Shimla 65.38 Srinagar 69.22 Trivandrum 68.37 Silvasa 62.87 Daman 62.75

(Chart sourced from: https://www.iocl.com/)