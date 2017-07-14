Petrol, diesel price on 14th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol price was slashed by 0.02 paise and diesel by 0.04 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 14th July 2017.
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities\ (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 14th July 2017)
|Metros
|Prices
|New Delhi
|63.89
|Kolkata
|67.37
|Mumbai
|73.23
|Chennai
|66.34
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.21
|Aizwal
|60.35
|Amabala
|63.48
|Bangalore
|65.06
|Bhopal
|70.43
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.21
|Chandigarh
|64.06
|Deharadun
|68.56
|Gandhinagar
|65.60
|Gangtok
|66.95
|Guwahati
|66.66
|Hyderabad
|67.87
|Imphal
|62.33
|Itnagar
|60.42
|Jaipur
|66.59
|Jammu
|65.94
|Jullunder
|68.76
|Kohima
|62.60
|Lucknow
|67.45
|Panjim
|57.99
|Patna
|68.45
|Pondicherry
|62.57
|Port Blair
|55.23
|Raipur
|64.68
|Ranchi
|66.55
|Shillong
|63.38
|Shimla
|64.80
|Srinagar
|68.71
|Trivandrum
|67.76
|Silvasa
|62.32
|Daman
|62.25
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|Metros
|Prices
|New Delhi
|54.66
|Kolkata
|57.41
|Mumbai
|58.19
|Chennai
|57.63
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|58.16
|Aizwal
|59.71
|Ambala
|54.55
|Bangalore
|54.8
|Bhopal
|61.14
|Bhbaneshwar
|57.94
|Chandigarh
|55.45
|Dehradun
|57.94
|Gandhinagar
|60.77
|Gangtok
|56.50
|Guwahati
|57.53
|Hyderabad
|59.54
|Imphal
|53.04
|Itanagar
|52.37
|Jaipur
|58.67
|Jammu
|55.86
|Jullunder
|54.85
|Kohima
|53.25
|Lucknow
|55.68
|Panjim
|57.02
|Patna
|58.35
|Pondicherry
|56.40
|Port Blair
|51.48
|Raipur
|59.27
|Ranchi
|57.98
|Shillong
|54.44
|Shimla
|55.01
|Srinagar
|58.16
|Trivandrum
|59.71
|Silvasa
|55.45
|Daman
|55.38
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.