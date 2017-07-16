Petrol, diesel price on 16th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 0.08 paise and diesel by 0.08 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th July 2017.
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th July 2017)
|New Delhi
|64.11
|Kolkata
|67.55
|Mumbai
|73.45
|Chennai
|66.57
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.42
|Aizwal
|60.56
|Ambala
|63.69
|Bangalore
|65.28
|Bhopal
|70.66
|Bhubaneswar
|63.42
|Chandigarh
|64.28
|Dehradun
|68.73
|Gandhinagar
|65.82
|Gangtok
|67.15
|Guwahati
|66.89
|Hyderabad
|68.10
|Imphal
|62.54
|Itanagar
|60.63
|Jaipur
|66.82
|Jammu
|66.16
|Jullunder
|68.99
|Kohima
|62.82
|Lucknow
|67.62
|Panjim
|58.19
|Patna
|68.67
|Pondicherry
|62.78
|Port Blair
|55.42
|Raipur
|64.90
|Ranchi
|66.72
|Shillong
|63.59
|Shimla
|65.02
|Srinagar
|68.92
|Trivandrum
|67.53
|Silvasa
|62.53
|Daman
|62.46
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|54.93
|Kolkata
|57.67
|Mumbai
|58.47
|Chennai
|57.92
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.20
|Aizawal
|52.58
|Ambala
|54.81
|Bangalore
|55.07
|Bhopal
|61.43
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.24
|Chandigarh
|55.72
|Dehradun
|58.22
|Gandhinagar
|61.07
|Gangtok
|56.75
|Guwahati
|57.81
|Hyderabad
|59.82
|Imphal
|53.30
|Itanagar
|52.62
|Jaipur
|58.95
|Jammu
|56.13
|Jullunder
|55.11
|Kohima
|53.50
|Lucknow
|55.90
|Panjim
|57.30
|Patna
|58.62
|Pondicherry
|56.67
|Port Blair
|51.72
|Raipur
|59.55
|Ranchi
|58.25
|Shillong
|54.70
|Shimla
|55.27
|Srinagar
|58.42
|Trivandrum
|59.99
|Silvasa
|55.72
|Daman
|55.65
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.