Petrol, diesel price on 21st July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21st July 2017)
|Metro
|Price (Rs/Litre)
|New Delhi
|64.28
|Kolkata
|67.68
|Mumbai
|73.61
|Chennai
|66.75
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.57
|Aizawl
|60.71
|Ambala
|63.86
|Banaglore
|65.45
|Bhopal
|70.83
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.59
|Chandigarh
|64.45
|Dehradun
|68.86
|Gandhinagar
|65.99
|Gangtok
|67.3
|Guwahati
|67.06
|Hyderabad
|68.28
|Imphal
|62.7
|Itanagar
|60.78
|Jaipur
|66.99
|Jammu
|66.32
|Jullunder
|69.16
|Kohima
|62.98
|Lucknow
|67.75
|Panjim
|58.34
|Patna
|68.83
|Pondicherry
|62.94
|Port Blair
|55.55
|Raipur
|65.05
|Ranchi
|66.85
|Shillong
|63.75
|Shimla
|65.19
|Srinagar
|69.08
|Trivandrum
|68.16
|Silvasa
|62.69
|Daman
|62.62
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Metro
|Price(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|55.05
|Kolkata
|57.77
|Mumbai
|58.57
|Chennai
|58.02
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.29
|Aizawl
|52.67
|Ambala
|54.91
|Bangalore
|55.17
|Bhopal
|61.53
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.34
|Chandigarh
|55.82
|Dehradun
|58.32
|Gandhinagar
|61.17
|Gangtok
|56.85
|Guwahati
|57.91
|Hyderabad
|59.93
|Imphal
|53.39
|Itanagar
|52.72
|Jaipur
|59.05
|Jammu
|56.22
|Jullunder
|55.20
|Kohima
|53.60
|Lucknow
|55.98
|Panjim
|57.40
|Patna
|58.71
|Pondicherry
|56.76
|Port Blair
|51.80
|Raipur
|59.66
|Ranchi
|58.35
|Shillong
|54.79
|Shimla
|55.36
|Srinagar
|58.52
|Trivandrum
|60.09
|Silvasa
|55.81
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.