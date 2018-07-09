हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
petrol prices

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth consecutive day

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have yet again witnessed a hike for the fifth consecutive day, as per data provided by the Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol is being sold in Delhi at Rs.76.36 per litre, as against Rs.76.13 on Sunday, while diesel is being sold at Rs.68.07 per litre, as against Rs. 67.86 on the previous day.

In Mumbai, petrol prices have been hiked from Rs. 83.52 on Sunday, to Rs. 83.75 per litre on Monday, and diesel prices from Rs.72 to Rs. 72.23 per litre. Moreover, petrol prices in Chennai stand at Rs.79.25 per litre, up from Rs.79.01 on Sunday, with diesel prices at Rs. 71.85 per litre.

Meanwhile, petrol is being sold at Rs. 82.56 per litre and diesel at Rs.70.62 per litre in Kolkata.

Last month, members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), agreed to jointly increase oil production, which was estimated to be about one million barrels a day. The deal, which came after a week of tense negotiation, was reportedly aimed at easing fears of a global supply crunch. 

