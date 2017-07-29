Pfizer Q1 net down 28.57 % to Rs 57.17 crore

New Delhi: Pharmaceuticals firm Pfizer Ltd on Saturday reported 28.57 percent decline in net profit at Rs 57.17 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 due to lower sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.04 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Total income was at Rs 459.86 crore as against Rs 542.41 crore in the year-ago period, down 15.21 percent.

Pfizer said total expenses in the first quarter stood at Rs 371.34 crore as compared to Rs 435.16 crore in the year-ago period.