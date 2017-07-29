close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pfizer Q1 net down 28.57 % to Rs 57.17 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.04 crore in the same period last fiscal.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 17:12
Pfizer Q1 net down 28.57 % to Rs 57.17 crore

New Delhi: Pharmaceuticals firm Pfizer Ltd on Saturday reported 28.57 percent decline in net profit at Rs 57.17 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 due to lower sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.04 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Total income was at Rs 459.86 crore as against Rs 542.41 crore in the year-ago period, down 15.21 percent.

Pfizer said total expenses in the first quarter stood at Rs 371.34 crore as compared to Rs 435.16 crore in the year-ago period. 

TAGS

Pfizer LtdPharmaceuticals firmPfizer net profitPfizer IndiaPfizer total expenses

From Zee News

Austrian finance minister: fighting tax evasion will be European Council presidency priority
International Business

Austrian finance minister: fighting tax evasion will be Eur...

Companies

SIS raises Rs 351 crore from anchor investors

Weekly review: Rupee extends spectacular rebound rally
Markets

Weekly review: Rupee extends spectacular rebound rally

International Business

Singapore slings? Taking on Alibaba, Amazon launches Prime...

Silver prices climbed Rs 100 to Rs 39,250 per kg; gold steady
Bullion News

Silver prices climbed Rs 100 to Rs 39,250 per kg; gold stea...

CBDT dismisses reports of extension in deadline to file Income Tax Return
Personal Finance

CBDT dismisses reports of extension in deadline to file Inc...

Apple is removing VPN services from China App Store - providers
Technology

Apple is removing VPN services from China App Store - provi...

Chinese Yuan exchange rate in line with fundamentals: IMF
International Business

Chinese Yuan exchange rate in line with fundamentals: IMF

Economy

Centre plans to set up petrochemical clusters: Pradhan

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video