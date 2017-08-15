close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PM's 'Competitive Cooperative Federalism' brilliant idea: Narayana Murthy

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of "Competitive Cooperative Federalism" as brilliant.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 16:05
PM&#039;s &#039;Competitive Cooperative Federalism&#039; brilliant idea: Narayana Murthy

Bengaluru: Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of "Competitive Cooperative Federalism" as brilliant.

"Whenever the Prime Minister speaks he brings out lots of wisdom. I am so happy that he has used 'competitive cooperative federalism'. It is a brilliant idea," Murthy said on the sidelines of inauguration of Synergetic Security operation Centre of SISA here.

Addressing the nation on India's 71st Independence Day earlier this morning, Modi had said: "Since I have myself been a Chief Minister for long, I know that states are important for the growth of a country. I understand the importance of chief ministers and state governments.

"And that is why we focused on cooperative federalism and now competitive cooperative federalism. And now we are taking all decision together."

Appreciating the comment, Murthy said the competitive aspect of the slogan would make states compete with each other to attract investors and entrepreneurs and thereby create more jobs.

He said there are areas where states would have to cooperate with the federal government in terms of fighting illiteracy in education, healthcare and nutrition.

Stating that there are many problems in the country, he said every state should cooperate fully with the union government to solve them as it was not fair to blame the Centre alone to find solutions.

"There are areas where states can compete each other and areas where they can cooperate with each other," Murthy said.

Asked how he measured the success of the demonetisation exercise and that of GST, Murthy said the Union government needs to be congratulated on both fronts as demonetisation has unearthed a lot of black money and GST would start yielding benefits to businessmen and government going forward.

"Demonetisation has removed a lot of black money. There is no doubt the Prime Minister himself said that somewhere around Rs 1.25 lakh crore of black money has been unearthed and removed. I think this is something we should all congratulate the government," he said.

"GST is a mechanism wherein there is less and less hassle for business people and therefore it should be welcomed. And I believe GST will start yielding tremendous benefits to business people as well as to the government going forward," he said.

Asked as to how good was the action taken on shell companies post demonetisation, Murthy congratulated Modi as well as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, saying it was a step in the right direction, which would help the Indian economy.

TAGS

InfosysNarayana MurthyCompetitive Cooperative FederalismIndependence Day

From Zee News

Modi govt&#039;s landmark economic reforms since last Independence Day
Economy

Modi govt's landmark economic reforms since last Indep...

Personal Finance

1,767 claims of accidental insurance settled under PMJDY

As FD rates fall, here&#039;s where you can invest for higher returns
Personal Finance

As FD rates fall, here's where you can invest for high...

Made in China &#039;Tiranga&#039;: As sale of national flag rises, resentment seeps in among buyers
Companies

Made in China 'Tiranga': As sale of national flag...

Sebi to work for liquid, vibrant corporate bond market
Markets

Sebi to work for liquid, vibrant corporate bond market

Govt slaps $ 264 million penalty on RIL, BP!
Companies

Govt slaps $ 264 million penalty on RIL, BP!

Govt slaps $ 264 million penalty on RIL, BP
Companies

Govt slaps $ 264 million penalty on RIL, BP

GST demonstrates cooperative-competitive federalism: Modi
Companies

GST demonstrates cooperative-competitive federalism: Modi

Google to pay Apple $3 billion to remain on iPhone
International Business

Google to pay Apple $3 billion to remain on iPhone

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video