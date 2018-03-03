PNB fraud: 6 accused including PNB deputy manager Gokulnath Shetty sent to 14 days judicial custody

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday produced 6 accused including PNB deputy manager Gokulnath shetty before special CBI court.

All the six accused have been sent to 14 days judicial custody. The six accused include Gokulnath Shetty, former deputy manager PNB; Manoj Kharat, single window operator; Hemant bhat, authorised signatory for nirav modi in his firms; Bechchu tiwari, chief manager incharge of forex and supervisor of Gokulnath Shetty; Yashwant joshi, manager forex and supervisor of Shetty; Praful Sawant, PNB official whose job was to check SWIFT daily.

Meanwhile, a special court in Mumbai has issued non-bailable warrants against diamond traders Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) detected a billion dollar scam, earlier this year, in which billionaire Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached immovable properties of Nirav Modi and companies controlled by him.

The scam, which allegedly started in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials filed a complaint with the CBI on January 31.