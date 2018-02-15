PNB fraud case: ED team raids several offices, showrooms of Nirav Modi

New Delhi: A day after registering money laundering case in connection with the Rs 280-crore cheating of Punjab National Bank (PNB) by billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted several raids at his offices, showrooms and residence.

Official sources said the agency sleuths swooped down on at least ten premises of entities involved in the case early morning. The premises raided by the ED in Mumbai include Modi's residence in Kurla, his jewellery boutique in Kala Ghoda area, three company locations in Bandra and Lower Parel, three premises in Surat in Gujarat and Modi's showrooms in Chanakyapuri and Defence Colony in Delhi.

Modi, 46, has been booked by the CBI for cheating after PNB sent a complaint to it alleging that the jewellery firm owner, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and uncle Mehul Choksi entered into a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the bank and cheated it, causing a "wrongful loss".

Modi, his wife, brother and Choksi are partners in Diamonds R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds.

The billionaire diamantaire, whose jewellery creations are popular among global celebrities, has two boutiques in Delhi and Mumbai. He has several boutiques worldwide including Hawaii, Las Vegas, New York, London, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Beijing, Macau and Hongkong.

State-owned PNB on yesterday said it has detected a USD 1.77 billion (about Rs 11,400 crore) scam. PNB has suspended ten officers and referred the matter to CBI for investigation.