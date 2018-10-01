हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirav Modi

PNB fraud: ED attaches Rs 637 crore assets of Nirav Modi, family in 5 countries

There are only very few cases where Indian agencies have attached assets abroad in a criminal probe.

PNB fraud: ED attaches Rs 637 crore assets of Nirav Modi, family in 5 countries

New Delhi: Initiating a fresh round of action, the Enforcement Directorate Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 637 crore of absconding jeweller Nirav Modi and his family in India and four other countries in connection with the USD 2 billion alleged fraud in the PNB.

The agency said the properties, jewellery, flats and bank balances are in India, UK and New York among others,.

There are only very few cases where Indian agencies have attached assets abroad in a criminal probe.

The assets have been attached as part of five separate orders issued by the central probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

The agency, a senior official said, also got issued an Interpol Red Corner notice (global arrest warrant) against Aditya Nanavati, an accused in the same case, on charges of money laundering.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the main accused in the case where it is alleged that the two diamond jewellery businessmen allegedly duped and defrauded the Brady House branch of the Punjab National Bank in Mumbai for an amount of USD 2 billion (about 13,000 crore) in purported connivance with bank officials.

Tags:
Nirav ModiPNB scamPNB fraudEDCBI

Must Watch