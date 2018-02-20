PNB fraud: Gili India director living in a Mumbai Chawl?

New Delhi: The residential address of one of the directors of Gili India, owned by Mehul Choksi, will come as a shock for many. Can the director of a company, involved in fraudulent activities to the tune of hundreds of crores, stay in a Chawl?

Zee Media reporters tracked down one of the directors of Gili India, Mihir Joshi, to Dahir locality in Mumbai. His address mentioned in the FIR is a one-room-kitchen in Owari Pada's Mahangu Prasad Chawl.

People in the neighbourhood told Zee Media that Joshi has rented out the chawl while he lives in a flat in the same locality.

A vegetable vendor in the locality said that Joshi shifted out from the Chawl four years ago. However, another neighbour said that the person staying in the Chawl is a 24-year old boy who has just started his job. He must have been falsely framed in the case, the neighbour added.

Punjab National Bank "in view of fraudulent activities" has asked Gitanjali Group companies including Nakshatra Brands and Gili India to pay "outstanding" dues amounting to Rs 1,045.88 crore.

PNB has demanded Rs 645.12 crore from Gitanjali Gems, Rs 187.52 from Gili India, Rs 110 from Nakshatra Brands, and Rs 103.24 crore from Asmi Jewellery.

Investigating agencies, including Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax Department, has launched probe into the alleged fraud.

Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi along with main accused diamantaire Nirav Modi have reportedly fled the country. The government has suspended their passports.