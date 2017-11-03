PNB Q2 profit marginally up at Rs 561 crore
Operating profit of the bank grew by 20 per cent to Rs 3,279 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,732 crore in same period a year ago.
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank on Friday reported a modest rise of 2.2 per cent in net profit to Rs 561 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.
The state-owned bank had registered net profit of Rs 549 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal, 2016-17.
Its total income during the September quarter of 2017-18 was up at Rs 14,205.31 crore as against Rs 13,638.64 crore in the year-ago period.
Bank's gross non performing assets stood at 13.31 per cent of gross advances at the end of September quarter 2017-18 and net NPAs were 8.44 per cent of net advances.
The PNB stock was trading at Rs 201, up 1.88 per cent on BSE in the afternoon.