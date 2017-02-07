close
PNB Q3 net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 207 crore

PTI | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 13:07
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported over four-fold jump in net profit to Rs 207.18 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016-17, on account of lower provisioning.

PNB had reported net profit of Rs 51.1 crore for the October-December quarter of the 2015-16 fiscal.

The public sector lender's total income increased 4.36 percent to Rs 14,497.65 crore for the quarter under review, from Rs 13,891.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans, as a percentage to total advances, rose to 13.70 percent from 8.47 percent in the same quarter of last fiscal.

Net NPAs went up to 9.09 percent from 5.86 percent at the end of December 2015, the bank said.

Total provisions, excluding tax, made during the third quarter of 2016-17 stood at Rs 2,935.86 crore as against Rs 3,775.53 crore in the year-ago period, down 22.23 percent.

Reacting to the bank's quarterly numbers, PNB's shares were trading 2.44 percent higher to Rs 153.30 on BSE.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 13:07
