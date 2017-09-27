close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PNB to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore via various securities

The Board of Directors accorded approval for raising common equity tier capital up to Rs 5,000 crore as per Basel III requirements.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 23:43

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 11,000 crore through various securities.

The Board of Directors today accorded approval for raising common equity tier capital up to Rs 5,000 crore as per Basel III requirements, the bank said in a BSE filing.

It further said the board has granted approval for raising Basel III compliant debt instrument Perpetual Additional Tier I capital bonds to the extent of Rs 3,000 crore and Tier-II bonds up to Rs 3,000 crore subject to availability of headroom in one or more tranches.

The stock closed 3.03 percent down at Rs 132.80 on BSE.

TAGS

Punjab National BankPNBPNB Board of DirectorsPNB Basel III requirements

From Zee News

Companies

Two more firms evince interest in Air India ground handling...

Mukesh Ambani calls Mittal a &#039;good friend&#039; amid bitter telcos battle
Companies

Mukesh Ambani calls Mittal a 'good friend' amid b...

International Business

Google to treat shopping rivals equally, in line with EU or...

Vistara offers 5 Kg additional baggage, complimentary tickets on direct bookings
Companies

Vistara offers 5 Kg additional baggage, complimentary ticke...

Companies

Vodafone, Videocon Wallcam partner for 4G based CCTV soluti...

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI issues fresh notice to Karti
Companies

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI issues fresh notice to Karti

We plan to put all petroleum products on e-commerce platform: Dharmendra Pradhan
Companies

We plan to put all petroleum products on e-commerce platfor...

Aadhaar application deadline extended by another 3 months
Economy

Aadhaar application deadline extended by another 3 months

Companies

McDonald's adds 12 new food items in south, west regio...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video