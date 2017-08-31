close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Power Finance Corp to raise Rs 65,000 crore via debt

Power Finance Corporation on Thursday said it will seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 65,000 crore through issuance of securities on private placement basis.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 18:17

New Delhi: Power Finance Corporation on Thursday said it will seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 65,000 crore through issuance of securities on private placement basis.

State-owned Power Finance Corp (PFC), which is a one of the leading lenders to the power sector, has sought shareholders nod at the 31st annual general meeting to be held on September 20.

A special resolution is listed for seeking approval to "raise funds up to Rs 65,000 crore through issue of bonds/debentures/notes/debt securities on private placement basis in India and/or outside India," the company said in a filing to BSE.

PFC, an infrastructure finance company, is engaged in providing financial assistance to state power utilities for meeting the financing and development requirements of the power sector.

TAGS

Power Finance CorporationShareholders nodissuance of securitiesprivate placement basisPFC fund raising

From Zee News

Gold price eases by Rs 50 to Rs 30,050 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price eases by Rs 50 to Rs 30,050 per ten grams

Switzerland may give information to India about black money by 2019
Economy

Switzerland may give information to India about black money...

Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract
Companies

Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract

Eight core sectors growth slips to 2.4% in July
Economy

Eight core sectors growth slips to 2.4% in July

Hyundai receives over 7,000 bookings for new Verna
Automobiles

Hyundai receives over 7,000 bookings for new Verna

Companies

FY18 challenging for Indian banks, NPAs to rise: Icra

Indian mindset for ownership of Air India; in theory all open: Gajapathi Raju
Companies

Indian mindset for ownership of Air India; in theory all op...

India&#039;s Q1 GDP growth slows down to 5.7%, lowest in 13 quarters
Economy

India's Q1 GDP growth slows down to 5.7%, lowest in 13...

Fiscal deficit touches 92.4% of budget estimates at July-end
Economy

Fiscal deficit touches 92.4% of budget estimates at July-en...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video