State bank

Premji Invest, Axis AMC pick 4% in SBI General for Rs 482 crore

Mumbai: State Bank has decided to offload 4 per cent of its stake in its general insurance arm for Rs 482 crore to an alternative investment fund promoted by Axis AMC and Premji Invest, valuing the company at over Rs 12,000 crore, the bank said Wednesday.

Axis New Opportunities AIF-I represented through its investment manager Axis AMC and PI Opportunities Fund-I, an AIF floated by Premji Invest, will purchase 1.65 per cent and 2.35 per cent stake respectively from SBI, the bank said in a statement after a board meeting.

The proposed transaction values SBI General Insurance at over Rs 12,000 crore.

"State Bank welcomes Axis New Opportunities AIF and Premji Invest as our incoming partners in SBI General Insurance. We shall continue to extend our support and are excited about SBI GI's bright journey ahead," bank chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

On completion of the transaction, SBI will hold 70 per cent stake in SBI General Insurance while its joint venture partner IAG International will hold 26 per cent.

The bank said the transaction will be completed after necessary regulatory approvals.

