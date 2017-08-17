close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet young entrepreneurs today

In a similar programme, 180 young CEOs would deliberate on six subjects on August 21-22.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 08:27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet young entrepreneurs today

New Delhi: Young entrepreneurs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to present their views on policy initiatives for encouraging entrepreneurship.

They interacted with senior Union ministers, including Arun Jaitley last night.

Under the 'Champions Of Change' programme organised by Niti Aayog, 212 young entrepreneurs yesterday began deliberations on six themes - New India 2022, Digital India, Emerging a Sustainable Tomorrow, Health and Nutrition, Education and Skill Development, and Soft Power.
After completion of deliberations, the entrepreneurs will make presentation to the prime minister on action points which could be incorporated in 15-Year Vision Document, a senior Niti Aayog official said.

The entrepreneurs participating in deliberations include Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

In a similar programme, 180 young CEOs would deliberate on six subjects on August 21-22.

These themes would on New India by 2022, Make in India, Cities of Tomorrow, World Class Infrastructure, Doubling Farmers' Income and Financial Sector Reforms.

The young CEOs after the deliberation would give presentation to the prime minister on August 22.

With PTI Inputs

TAGS

Young entrepreneursPrime Minister ModiNarendra Modipolicy initiativesChampions Of Change programmeNiti Aayog

