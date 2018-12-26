Railways to use USTAD robot for safety and maintenance

New Delhi: The Nagpur Division of Indian Railways has made an in-house robot that can help the Railways maintain safety and security of its passengers through artificial intelligence.

The Undergear Surveillance Through Artificial Intelligence Assisted Droid (USTAD) robot can go under the Railway coaches to check for deeper details related to security and maintenance of the train. It can thoroughly test the locomotive for any technical faults and inform the Railway maintenance authority in case of any fault. The artificial intelligence used in the robot will also help in repair work.

The robot comes installed with HD camera that can check details of the railway compartment and mechanical aspects of the train. The camera will not only be used for videography for the locomotive, it will also give real time information over wifi to the control room. There is also an LED flood light inside the robot that will help it take out films on poor or minimal lighting.

Central Railway engineers and GM had conducted a test of this robot on December 18. The robot has been invented by Senior divisional engineer Akhilesh Chaubey.

Rajesh Dutt Bajpayee, director of Information and Publicity, Railway Board has said that the USTAD robot will be very useful for the Indian Railways.

Central Railway Engineer Rupesh Kohli said that the Robot has been made with an investment of Rs 2 lak. He further added that the robotic inspection will be used along with manual inspection.