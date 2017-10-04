close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rajnish Kumar appointed new SBI chairman

He will succeed Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is at present serving her one-year extension, that ends on Friday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 16:21
Rajnish Kumar appointed new SBI chairman

New Delhi: Rajnish Kumar, Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI), was appointed the next chairman of the largest public sector bank on Wednesday.

He will succeed Arundhati Bhattacharya, who is at present serving her one-year extension, that ends on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kumar for a period of three years from October 7, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

TAGS

Rajnish KumarSBI Managing DirectorState Bank of IndiaSBI chiefnew SBI chiefArundhati Bhattacharya

From Zee News

Stock markets get RBI lift, closes up for 4th day
Markets

Stock markets get RBI lift, closes up for 4th day

Karti Chidambaram approaches Supreme Court in Aircel Maxis case
Companies

Karti Chidambaram approaches Supreme Court in Aircel Maxis...

Economy

RBI cuts SLR by 0.5 percent; frees Rs 57K crore for lending

Economy

Stimulus, farm waiver to push up fiscal deficit by 1%: RBI

Economy

RBI on GST: Adverse impact on mfg, may delay investment

Economy

RBI comes down heavily on MCLR, moots external

Economy

RBI comes down heavily on MCLR, moots external

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to slash VAT on fuel
Personal Finance

Dharmendra Pradhan urges states to slash VAT on fuel

RBI maintains status quo; cuts growth forecast to 6.7% in FY18
Economy

RBI maintains status quo; cuts growth forecast to 6.7% in F...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video