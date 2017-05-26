close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rakesh Sarna resigns as IHCL MD and CEO

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Co Ltd on Friday said its Managing Director and CEO Rakesh Sarna has resigned.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 19:18

New Delhi: Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Co Ltd on Friday said its Managing Director and CEO Rakesh Sarna has resigned.

Sarna has submitted his resignation as MD and CEO and as a director of the company and its associated companies for personal reasons, Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) said in a BSE filing.

Commenting on the development, IHCL Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Sarna has chosen to resign upon completion of his 3-year tenure as MD and CEO of the company.

"The board respects his decision and has requested him to continue till September 30, which he has kindly agreed to," he added.

Sarna was one of the high-profile recruitments from outside the Tata group made by ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry. With Mistry's departure from the group, there were speculations that Sarna was also likely to follow suit.

He was considered to be a confidant of Mistry. He had joined IHCL in September 2014 replacing the company's long- serving head Raymond Bickson.

Before he joined IHCL, Sarna was the Group President - Americas of Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

TAGS

Tata GroupIndian Hotels Co LtdIndian Hotels CEORakesh SarnaHyatt Hotels

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

ArcelorMittal tipped to take over Italy`s Ilva
International Business

ArcelorMittal tipped to take over Italy`s Ilva

Rupee pushes ahead to 1-week high of 64.44 vs USD
Markets

Rupee pushes ahead to 1-week high of 64.44 vs USD

DLF posts Rs 136 crore Q4 profit
Real Estate

DLF posts Rs 136 crore Q4 profit

Forex reserves at life-time high of $379.310 billion
Economy

Forex reserves at life-time high of $379.310 billion

Cut prices, pass GST benefits to customers: Govt tells telc...
Companies

Cut prices, pass GST benefits to customers: Govt tells telc...

US economy grows at tepid 1.2%; business spending softens
International Business

US economy grows at tepid 1.2%; business spending softens

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video