Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda goes for big online push today, in partnership with 8 e-tailers

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved is likely to partner with eight leading e-tailers and aggregators to give a big push to online sales of its swadeshi range of FMCG products.

Patanjali is organising a function in New Delhi on Tuesday and representatives of all the online companies are expected to attend it along with founder Ramdev and its MD Acharya Balkrishna.

The Haridwar-based company is expected to enter into agreements this month with major online retailers -- Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, 1MG, BigBasket, Grofers, Shopclues, and Snapdeal - a step through which its range of products will be available on various online platforms.

These partnerships with e-tailers will be in addition to its own portal patanjaliayurved.net, where the company is selling its products online.

Some of Patanajali's products are already available on several online platforms through various other sellers but this would allow the Haridwar-based firm to systematically place its range of products.

Recently, Patanjali had forayed into kids and adult diapers and affordable sanitary napkins segments.

Last month, it had also announced to venturing into solar equipment manufacturing. Besides FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) segment, Patanjali Ayurved is present in other sectors such as education and healthcare. In 2016-17, it had crossed a turnover of Rs 10,500 crore and aims a two-fold growth this fiscal.

With PTI Inputs