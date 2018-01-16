Ramdev's Patanjali makes big online push, ties up with Flipkart, Amazon & others

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday announced partnership with several leading e-tailers and aggregators to give a big push to online sales of its swadeshi range of FMCG products.

Patanjali Ayurved has announced tie-up with online websites including- PayTM Mall, Big Basket, Flipkart, Grofers, Amazon, netmeds, 1mg and Shopclues through which its range of products will be available on various online platforms.

At a function in New Delhi, founder Ramdev said that Patanjali's online venture is capable of catering up to 10 lakh crore products daily. These partnerships with e-tailers will be in addition to its own portal patanjaliayurved.net, where the company is selling its products online.

Ramdev further added that the company has a target production capacity of Rs 1 lakh crore by next year. Around Rs 50,000 crore production capacity will be started this year, he said.

"Online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient option along with extension of traditional retail market," Ramdev said while announcing the partnerships.

Some of Patanajali's products are already available on several online platforms through various other sellers but this would allow the Haridwar-based firm to systematically place its range of products.

Recently, Patanjali had forayed into kids and adult diapers and affordable sanitary napkins segments.

Last month, it had also announced to venturing into solar equipment manufacturing. Besides FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) segment, Patanjali Ayurved is present in other sectors such as education and healthcare. In 2016-17, it had crossed a turnover of Rs 10,500 crore and aims a two-fold growth this fiscal.

With PTI Inputs