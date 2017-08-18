Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania hospitalised after chest pain

New Delhi: Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania, who has been in the news after media flashed a story about how he has become broke and now lives in a rented house due to his son's apathy, was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain.

The senior Singhania was at a South Mumbai club when he suddenly complained of severe chest pain. He was immediately rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Thursday, the Times of India reported.

Doctors the hospital said Singhania had to be admitted as his “parameters were not normal and required immediate attention and investigation,” TOI said.

“Dr Hemant Thacker examined him and placed him in the high dependency unit. The doctor wants to keep him under observation for 48 hours as his blood pressure was high. Dr Thacker confirmed that Singhania was under his care. He said his condition was stable. Dr Thacker had spotted heart blockages when Singhania had visited him earlier this year with chest pain,” the newspaper further said.

Singhania had undergone a coronary bypass surgery in London in March.

Vijaypat Singhania had moved the High Court alleging that his son Gautam Singhania is refusing to fully honour an arbitration award over a property dispute among the family members.

Raymond Ltd has not yet given him possession of a duplex in the multi-storey JK House building in south Mumbai as per the award, Vijaypat Singhania's petition said.

Vijaypat Singhania has alleged in his petition that Gautam was occupying greater area in the JK House than he was entitled to. He also said that Raymond failed to respond to his offers of payment to get possession of the duplex.

Thus, he was left with no choice but to approach the HC, Singhania senior said, seeking the court's direction restraining Raymond from creating any rights in JK House, and appointment of a court receiver to take possession of the duplex apartments.

Meanwhile, the court, has adjourned the hearing to August 22, stating that Raymond shall not create any third party rights (sell or lease out) in the two floors of JK House which are subject matter of dispute until further orders.