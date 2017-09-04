close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RBI includes HDFC Bank in 'too big to fail' list along with SBI and ICICI

With the inclusion of HDFC Bank in the list, there will now be three 'too big to fail' financial entities in the country.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 20:07
RBI includes HDFC Bank in &#039;too big to fail&#039; list along with SBI and ICICI

Mumbai: RBI on Monday included HDFC Bank in the list of 'too big to fail' lenders, referred to as D-SIB or domestic systemically important bank.

India's largest lender SBI and private sector major ICICI Bank were classified as D-SIBs in 2015.

With the inclusion of HDFC Bank in the list, there will now be three 'too big to fail' financial entities in the country.

SIBs are subjected to higher levels of supervision so as to prevent disruption in financial services in the event of any failure.

"The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for D-SIBs has already been phased-in from April 1, 2016 and will become fully effective from April 1, 2019," the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

The additional CET1 or core capital requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer, it added.

RBI had issued the framework for dealing with D-SIBs in July 2014.

As per the framework, RBI has to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs every year in August starting from 2015 and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SISs).

SIBs are seen as 'too big to fail (TBTF)', creating expectation of government support for them in times of financial distress. These banks also enjoy certain advantages in funding markets.

On the downside, according to some experts, expectations of government support amplifies risk-taking, reduces market discipline, creates competitive distortions and increases probability of distress in future.

TAGS

HDFC BankRBI's too big to fail listICICI BankSBID-SIBdomestic systemically important bank

From Zee News

Last date for filing of GST returns for July, August extended
Personal Finance

Last date for filing of GST returns for July, August extend...

Economy

Host of firms bid to supply security features for notes

India starts exporting diesel to Myanmar
International Business

India starts exporting diesel to Myanmar

No information on black money removed by note ban: RBI to Parl panel
Economy

No information on black money removed by note ban: RBI to P...

Four documents inked to boost commercial ties among BRICS nations
International Business

Four documents inked to boost commercial ties among BRICS n...

LIC sells over 2% in Bank of Baroda in open market sale
Companies

LIC sells over 2% in Bank of Baroda in open market sale

&#039;GST Council may lower tax rates if high collections continue&#039;
Personal Finance

'GST Council may lower tax rates if high collections c...

ONGC seeks shareholders&#039; nod to raise $4 billion
Companies

ONGC seeks shareholders' nod to raise $4 billion

Economy

Crisil lowers GDP forecast to 7% in FY18 on GST hiccups

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video