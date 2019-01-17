हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore penalty on Bank of Maharashtra

According to the RBI, the fine was imposed by an order dated January 4, 2019.

RBI slaps Rs 1 crore penalty on Bank of Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Bank of Maharashtra for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

According to the RBI, the fine was imposed by an order dated January 4, 2019 "for non-compliance with `Master Directions on Frauds-Classification and Reporting` dated July 1, 2016 and `Master Direction on Know Your Customer` dated February 25, 2016 issued by RBI". 

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the apex bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tags:
RBIBank of Maharashtra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close