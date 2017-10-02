RCom elevates top officials as board directors

New Delhi: A day after calling off merger deal with Aircel, Reliance Communications on Monday announced elevation of four senior officials to the board level as executive directors of the company.

"The board of directors of Reliance Communications Limited (RCom) at its meeting held on October 2, 2017, in Mumbai, expanded its board by inducting its senior executives," the company said in a statement.

RCom President for Telecom Business Punit Garg, co-CEO and CEO of Mobility Business Gurdeep Singh, Reliance Infratel Limited (RITL) Director Suresh Rangachar, who currently heads the fibre and tower business, and Chief Financial Officer Manikantan have been elevated to the board as executive directors of the company.

Garg and Rangachar have been part of RCom's senior management team for the last 17 years and have held several key positions in the company, including CEO of Indian and global enterprise business, corporate strategy and regulatory affairs.

Singh joined RCom from Aircel and has been with the firm for the past 6 years. Manikantan has been with the company for the last 22 years and has held several senior positions.

RCom's co-CEO and Chief Executive Officer and Director of its submarine cable venture, Global Cloud Xchange, William (Bill) Barney has also been elevated to the board level, as per the statement.