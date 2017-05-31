close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RCom shares continue to reel under pressure, tank 9.5%

Shares of Reliance Communications on Wednesday tanked 9.5 percent after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the company's corporate family rating and senior secured bond rating on account of weak performance and "fragile" liquidity position.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 13:16

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Communications on Wednesday tanked 9.5 percent after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the company's corporate family rating and senior secured bond rating on account of weak performance and "fragile" liquidity position.

The stock which has been under pressure since past few days fell further by 9.47 percent to Rs 18.15 -- its 52-week low -- on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company plunged 9.5 percent to hit its one year low of Rs 18.10.

Allaying concerns, the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group company yesterday said that it has told lenders that it would repay Rs 25,000 crore before September 30 this year post completion of its three different deals.

The telcos has already been downgraded by two other agencies Care and Icra.

RCom had reported loss of Rs 948 crore in March quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 79 crore in year-ago period, hurt by the intense price war unleashed by newcomer RJio.

TAGS

Reliance CommunicationsmoodyMoody ratingsRComRelaince groupreliance sharesReliance StocksReliance net profitRJioJio

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Indian tablet market declined 28% in Q1 2017: IDC
Markets

Indian tablet market declined 28% in Q1 2017: IDC

PM Modi urges Spanish firms to invest in India
Economy

PM Modi urges Spanish firms to invest in India

Coal India to focus on marketing, renames sales and marketing wing
Companies

Coal India to focus on marketing, renames sales and marketi...

Vedanta gets nod to raise up to Rs 350 crore via NCDs
Companies

Vedanta gets nod to raise up to Rs 350 crore via NCDs

Deceptively quick, India&#039;s economy seen staying course as global pacesetter
Economy

Deceptively quick, India's economy seen staying course...

HCL Infosystems 2017 Q4 revenue pegged at Rs. 3,738 crore
Companies

HCL Infosystems 2017 Q4 revenue pegged at Rs. 3,738 crore

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video