close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RCom's Unlimit, China's Fibocom tie-up to develop IoT solution

Reliance Communications' Unlimit on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with Chinese telecom gear maker Fibocom to design and manufacture modules for wireless communications and develop internet of things (IoT) solutions.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 14:36

New Delhi: Reliance Communications' Unlimit on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with Chinese telecom gear maker Fibocom to design and manufacture modules for wireless communications and develop internet of things (IoT) solutions.

Unlimit said the number of connected devices in India is projected to rise from 200 million today to 3 billion by 2020, and nearly every part of the economy will be positively impacted by IoT.

"We are delighted to partner with Fibocom to unlock the full potential of the Internet of Things for our customers," Unlimit Chief Executive Officer Juergen Hase said in a statement.

Unlimit is an independent company of Reliance group set- up to focus solely on providing IoT solutions to enterprises.

"The partnership will be dedicated to design and manufacture wireless modules and provide IoT solutions to enable secure communications among machines, equipment, vehicles and assets over wireless networks," the statement said.

IoT technology enables a wide range of machines to communicate with each other via internet or other connectivity.

"With the extensive customer base and channel network of Fibocom, China's innovative design and famous applications will be brought to the Indian market, thus accelerating the realisation of the 'Digital India' plan," Fibcom vice president Qi Guangzhi said.

Recent analyst reports predict that IoT will grow at a CAGR of 28 per cent over the next 5 years, resulting in technology implementation in India leapfrogging even that of established economies, the statement said.

"Early benefits are anticipated in diverse sectors such as transport, wellness, healthcare, buildings, homes, factories, agriculture, livestock, electric grids and water supply networks," the statement said.

TAGS

Reliance CommunicationsUnlimitFibocomChinese telecomReliance Group

From Zee News

Workplace flexibility top priority for job seekers globally
Companies

Workplace flexibility top priority for job seekers globally

New Hyundai Verna: Unofficial bookings underway
Automobiles

New Hyundai Verna: Unofficial bookings underway

Companies

NCLT reserves order on Bhushan Steel bankruptcy petition

Ahead of privatisation, Air India to offer VRS to 15,000 employees
Companies

Ahead of privatisation, Air India to offer VRS to 15,000 em...

International Business

Apple names new managing director for China amid localisati...

Taxmen to go slow on GST enforcement for 6 months
Economy

Taxmen to go slow on GST enforcement for 6 months

Aviva to sell life insurer Friends Provident International for $443 million
International Business

Aviva to sell life insurer Friends Provident International...

GST win-win deal for all: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Economy

GST win-win deal for all: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Petrol, diesel price on 19th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 19th July 2017: Check out the rates...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video