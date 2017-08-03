close
Recommendation to induct private sector talent in government under consideration: MoS Personnel

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 15:37
New Delhi: Niti Aayog's recommendation on induction of private sector talent in central government departments through lateral entry is under consideration, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, he said the government is always committed to appoint best available talent subject to provisions of rules.

Niti Aayog in the three-year action agenda for 2017-2020 has recommended for inducting specialists into the system through lateral entry in policy making areas on fixed-term contract, said Singh, Minister of State for Personnel.

"In case the recommendation is implemented the efforts will be to supplement the existing talent with further competencies in different areas/sectors. This recommendation along with suggestions received from other quarters is under consideration," he said in a written reply in the Lower House.

Singh said over the recent years only about 15 percent posts at Deputy Secretary/Director level under the central staffing scheme have remained vacant due to various reasons viz. Gap between occurrence of vacancy and filling up of posts, non-availability of suitable officers, pre-mature and sudden departure/repatriation of officers etc.

PTI had recently reported that the government was mulling to open its doors for private sector specialists in its select departments.

