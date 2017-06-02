Relationship with brother cordial: Anil Ambani

Mumbai: Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani on Friday said his relationship with his brother Mukesh Ambani is cordial and all speculations to the contrary are unnecessary even as their telecom ventures will continue to be separate entities despite business ties.

Speaking to reporters here, Ambani said, "My relationship with my brother (Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani) is cordial, meaningful and full of respect. So any speculation is completely unnecessary."

The two brothers had about a decade ago divided the business empire founded by their father Dhirubhai Ambani.

Replying to query on relationship between two companies, Reliance Communications and Reliance Jio, Ambani said both are separate entities and that will continue.

"We will have strategic cooperation in terms of spectrum, fibre, intra circle roaming, towers and any other areas, which can bring synergies, cost savings and that is strategic roadmap, which will continue," he said.