Reliance Big TV announces free set-top box, HD channels for one year, pre-booking amount Rs 499

New Delhi: Direct-to-home (DTH) player Reliance Big TV on Wednesday announced to offer a free access to free-to-air channels up to 500 for five years and pay channels for one year across the country.

Also, the company will provide a free of cost HD HEVC set-top box and pre-booking will open on March 1, 2018, for a limited period, Reliance Big TV said in a statement.

Pre-booking amount is Rs 499 and on the receipt of a set-top box and outdoor unit (ODU), buyers will have to pay the balance amount of Rs 1,500.

To claim loyalty, subscribers need to recharge monthly amount of Rs 300 from second year onwards for all pay channels and on completion of subscription of pay channels continuously for next two years with Reliance Big TV, the subscribers will get back Rs 1,999 as a loyalty (the amounts paid during booking and receipt of the set-top box) in form of recharge.

"Reliance Big TV is going to mark the beginning of a new dawn in the way Indians have been accessing entertainment on their TV sets. Starting from today, entertainment comes effectively free of cost, with the latest offer," Reliance Big TV Director Vijender Singh said.

"Starting from today (Wednesday), entertainment comes effectively free of cost, with the latest offer by Reliance Big TV. Now every Indian household can enjoy high-quality home entertainment and students can have free of cost access to education content with latest HD HEVC set Top box," he added.

(With Agency inputs)