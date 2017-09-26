close
Reliance Capital AGM: Anmol Ambani's first public speech after taking office

Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani talked about helping make the 'Big Indian Dream' a reality at the 31st Reliance Capital AGM on Tuesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 22:26
Reliance Capital AGM: Anmol Ambani's first public speech after taking office

New Delhi: Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani talked about helping make the 'Big Indian Dream' a reality at the 31st Reliance Capital AGM on Tuesday.

“We are gifted to have the opportunity to design the financial future of a nation with enormous potential and ambition. Together we are digital, we are disruptive, we are dreamers,” the junior Ambani said in his first public speech after being made executive director of Reliance Capital.

Introducing experienced leaders across Reliance businesses, who are helping shape the company's path to success, he said that Reliance aims to be the number one in the financial services market in the coming years on the back of technology.

The junior Ambani also stressed on how the company is adopting newer technologies such as Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence.

Anmol has a  BSc management degree from Warwick Business School in the UK. He joined the board of Reliance Capital as an additional director last year after two years of training at the company.

Besides the chairman, Anmol is the only other family member to have joined the board of the financial services arm of the Reliance Group.

He has been actively involved in internal business reviews across companies and has also been part of interactions with Nippon Life for increasing stake in Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Capital Asset Management in the last two years.

With a revenue of over Rs 4,000 crore, Reliance Capital has various verticals dealing in life insurance, commercial finance, securities, general finance and mutual funds.

TAGS

Anmol AmbaniAnil Ambani31st Reliance Capital AGMAnmol Ambani first speechAnmol Ambani profileAnmol Ambani RCap

