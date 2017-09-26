close
Reliance Capital to setup standalone health insurance firm

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 14:08

Mumbai: Reliance Capital said on Tuesday said that it will setup a standalone health insurance company.

According to Reliance Capital`s Executive Director Anmol Ambani, the firm has received "round 1 approval from the IRDA".

"We expect to become operational beginning early next year," Ambani said while addressing shareholders during the company`s annual general meeting held here.

"There are three factors indicating significant growth potential in retail health insurance -- Changing demographics: a younger India with higher income, higher assets, and more financially aware -- the rising cost of healthcare -- an increase in lifestyle related ailments," he added.

 

 

 

